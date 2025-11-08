LIVE: Equalizer! BW Linz scores against SV Ried

Weissman goal counts

When play resumed, it was painful for Ronivaldo. The striker collided with Yusuf Maart, who was clearly playing the ball, in the Rieder penalty area (64'). The 36-year-old had to be treated for some time and eventually played on despite a bleeding wound on his lower leg. Shortly afterwards, he was able to celebrate Weissman's equalizer, who scored his fifth goal of the season after a fine Goiginger pass. However, the goal was only recognized after a VAR review, as Philipp Pomer had overturned the offside.