Goal in the 97th minute
LIVE: Equalizer! BW Linz scores against SV Ried
Kingstone Mutandwa decides the Upper Austria derby in the 97th minute! SV Ried win 2:1 late on against Blau-Weiß Linz.
The second Upper Austrian derby between SV Ried and Blau-Weiß Linz in the Bundesliga has also been won by the team from the Innviertel region. Coach Maximilian Senft's team won 2:1 (0:0) at home on Saturday in front of 5,360 chanting and cheering spectators thanks to a late goal from Kingstone Mutandwa (97th). The match had to be repeatedly interrupted due to heavy fogging pyrotechnics, which led to a total of 14 minutes of stoppage time.
Few chances, lots of Bengalos
Rieder had to make do without red-banned central defender Nikki Havenaar in the derby, while Senft put his trust in home-grown Fabian Rossdorfer on the eve of his 20th birthday. The still-teenager initially experienced a game without any major highlights, with both teams initially too imprecise and not compelling enough. Weissman missed two good chances for the visitors and shot over the goal (11th, 34th), while a long-range shot from fellow striker Ronivaldo narrowly missed Andreas Leitner's goal (28th).
Goalless first half
The hosts' Nicolas Bajlicz was too hesitant and his shot was blocked by Manuel Maranda (42'). The biggest "exciters" in the first half were two minute-long interruptions due to heavy smoke caused by the setting off of pyrotechnics, which led to four minutes of stoppage time. During this time, Simon Seidl missed the chance to give Linz the lead (45.+4).
Goals after the break
Ried got off to a perfect start after the break. Mutandwa kept his cool against two opponents on the counter-attack and shot sharply in front of the Linz goal, where Bajic reacted with lightning speed to score (49'). Just five minutes later, Bajic missed his brace when he shot just wide in front of Linz keeper Viktor Baier. This was followed by another lengthy Bengalo-related interruption.
Weissman goal counts
When play resumed, it was painful for Ronivaldo. The striker collided with Yusuf Maart, who was clearly playing the ball, in the Rieder penalty area (64'). The 36-year-old had to be treated for some time and eventually played on despite a bleeding wound on his lower leg. Shortly afterwards, he was able to celebrate Weissman's equalizer, who scored his fifth goal of the season after a fine Goiginger pass. However, the goal was only recognized after a VAR review, as Philipp Pomer had overturned the offside.
Mutandwa scores the winning goal
After that, Linz were initially closer to scoring the winner in a hectic final phase. However, it was Rieder who had match points: First substitute Mark Grosse missed (88'), before Mutandwa scored with his head after a long ball from Pomer and a Baier mistake.
Bundesliga (13th round):
SV Ried - FC Blau-Weiß Linz 2:1 (0:0).
Ried, BWT Oberösterreichische Arena, 5,360 spectators, SR Ciochirca
Goals: 1:0 (49.) Bajic 1:1 (71.) Weissman 2:1 (97.) Mutandwa
Ried: Leitner - Rossdorfer, Sollbauer, Steurer - Bajic, Maart, Mayer (82. Rasner), Pomer - Bajlicz (77. Grosse), Mutandwa, Van Wyk
BW Linz: Baier - Pasic, Maranda, Moormann, Pirkl - Briedl, M. Fofana (82. Cvetko), S. Seidl (82. Wähling) - Weissman, Ronivaldo (94. Huskovic), Goiginger
Yellow cards: Sollbauer or Pasic, Goiginger, Maranda
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
