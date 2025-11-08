Bundesliga in the ticker
Ten Hartberger win at Wolfsberger AC!
13th round in the domestic Bundesliga: Wolfsberger AC host TSV Hartberg. We report live (ticker below). The score is currently 0:2!
Here is the live ticker:
Third-placed Wolfsberger have the chance to move eight points clear of the fifth-placed Styrians in the table with a win in their 50th head-to-head clash. There was no winner in the first rematch of the Cup final in the 2-2 draw in Südstadt on September 20. After the departure of Dietmar Kühbauer, Peter Pacult is now taking a run at it. "It's the next home game where we should get three points, and after what I've seen in training, I'm very confident that we'll succeed," explained the WAC coach. The last game against WSG Tirol was only a 0-0 draw.
Hartberg, on the other hand, have a broad chest after their 2:1 win against Austria and four unbeaten league games. "I can't remember a bad game from us in recent weeks. What we're doing is very solid - our opponents are difficult and we're unpleasant to play against," said TSV coach Manfred Schmid. This is the 13th away game in a row for his squad due to the construction work at their own stadium. "It's not easy, but we definitely want to bring the month-long tour of Austria to a successful conclusion."
