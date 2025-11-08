Ten Hartberger win at Wolfsberger AC!

Third-placed Wolfsberger have the chance to move eight points clear of the fifth-placed Styrians in the table with a win in their 50th head-to-head clash. There was no winner in the first rematch of the Cup final in the 2-2 draw in Südstadt on September 20. After the departure of Dietmar Kühbauer, Peter Pacult is now taking a run at it. "It's the next home game where we should get three points, and after what I've seen in training, I'm very confident that we'll succeed," explained the WAC coach. The last game against WSG Tirol was only a 0-0 draw.