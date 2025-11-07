Gun is from father
Shock on playground: boy (12) shoots with Glock
Shock on a playground in Ziersdorf (Lower Austria): A twelve-year-old from a gang of five children forced a boy to kneel down in front of him on Monday - and then shot in the air several times with a real Glock belonging to his father. The investigation finally led the police on the trail of an illegal weapon found at the father's house ...
This is probably a particularly serious case of bullying and intimidation. The scene is an inconspicuous playground in Ziersdorf in the district of Hollabrunn in Lower Austria's Weinviertel region - normally a place for children to play and let off steam. On Monday, this place of all places became a bitter humiliation for the victim.
Boy (12) suddenly shot into the air with a Glock
According to investigators, the playground is a popular meeting place for young people. At around 4.30 p.m. on Monday, a total of six twelve-year-olds, including a girl, met there. A harmless argument is said to have quickly turned into a serious confrontation. One of the boys from the neighboring village of Heldenberg forced another boy to kneel down and apologize for his statement - for what exactly is still unclear. When the victim refused to submit, the twelve-year-old pulled out a real Glock, presented it to the group and shot several times in the air.
Shocking discovery at the boy's home address
The children ran away in panic and told their parents about the incident. They reported it to the police. The police then went to the twelve-year-old's home address - and made a shocking discovery: in the child's room, the investigators discovered the Glock that the child had been carrying. Three other weapons - two long guns and a handgun - were recovered by a Cobra unit following a tip-off in the nearby Marchfeld Canal. According to current information, the weapons were in the father's possession illegally.
The public prosecutor's office is now initiating investigations into coercion, dangerous threats and a violation of the Weapons Act. Child and youth welfare services are also involved. The boy will probably be placed with a foster family.
