Shock on playground: boy (12) shoots with Glock

Boy (12) suddenly shot into the air with a Glock

According to investigators, the playground is a popular meeting place for young people. At around 4.30 p.m. on Monday, a total of six twelve-year-olds, including a girl, met there. A harmless argument is said to have quickly turned into a serious confrontation. One of the boys from the neighboring village of Heldenberg forced another boy to kneel down and apologize for his statement - for what exactly is still unclear. When the victim refused to submit, the twelve-year-old pulled out a real Glock, presented it to the group and shot several times in the air.