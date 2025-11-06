2:0 against Go Ahead
European spell broken! Salzburg get their first win
Red Bull Salzburg have secured their first win in the Europa League! Austria's soccer runners-up deservedly won their home game against Go Ahead Eagles 2:0 (0:0) on Thursday.
After an improved performance after the break, Yorbe Vertessen (59') put Thomas Letsch's team ahead and Aleksa Terzic scored the winner (80'). After three previous defeats, Salzburg thus kept their chances of making the play-offs alive.
A tough program now awaits the Bundesliga leaders if they are to make it into the top 24. Three away games against Bologna, Freiburg and finally Aston Villa. Salzburg also play FC Basel in Wals-Siezenheim.
Dutch side start on a firm footing
Salzburg were in desperate need of points in front of 10,852 spectators. The starting position was not rosy from a personnel point of view. Captain Alexander Schlager and Mads Bistrup were still missing through injury, while attacker Kerim Alajbegovic was ill. The 18-year-old Christian Zawieschitzky was back in goal, as he was against Ried, while Clement Bischoff was expected to set the tone up front alongside Vertessen and Edmund Baidoo. The visitors from Deventer arrived with victories against Panathinaikos and Aston Villa in their luggage.
The current eleventh-placed team in the Honors Division presented themselves as a solid and versatile team, Salzburg's pressing was ineffective. Cheered on by around 3,000 fans, "Kowet" set the tone first. Zawieschitzky caught the first ball safely after six minutes, then center forward Milan Smit narrowly missed a cross. Immediately afterwards, Bischoff drew attention to himself for the first time with a shot that was too central (15th). The Dane also had Salzburg's best chance up to the break, his long-range shot whizzing past the corner of the net (34'). The defensively solid Dutch side did not allow any more.
Vertessen rewarded for improvement after the break
There was little change to the game in the first few minutes after the break. However, Salzburg came forward, had more possession and worked their way more emphatically into the attacking third. Vertessen had some space after a Kjaergaard pass, but was one step too late. Less than ten minutes later, the Belgian made up for lost time. Terzic had space on the far left and the 24-year-old finished his cross from close range for his second goal in the Europa League.
Salzburg wanted to add to their tally in the person of Sota Kitano. The Japanese striker failed to beat goalkeeper Jari de Busser twice within minutes. Baidoo lacked coolness in front of goal after a counter-attack. The "Bulls" now deserved their lead - and Terzic made everything clear a little later. The Serbian again had space in front of him, moved unchallenged towards the penalty area and hammered the ball under the crossbar with his left foot.
The result:
FC Red Bull Salzburg - Go Ahead Eagles 2:0 (0:0)
Wals-Siezenheim, Red Bull Arena, 10,852 spectators, referee Kruashvili (GEO)
Goals: 1:0 (59.) Vertessen, 2:0 (80.) Terzic
Yellow cards: Salah Rahmouni, Suray
Salzburg: Zawieschitzky - Lainer, Schuster, Rasmussen, Terzic - Kitano (68. Yeo), S. Diabate, Kjaergaard - Baidoo (75. Trummer), Vertessen (76. Ratkov), Bischoff (76. Aguilar)
Go Ahead Eagles: De Busser - Deijl, Meulensteen, Kramer, James - Twigt (87. Dirksen), Salah Rahmouni (77. Van Zwam) - Margaret (77. Stokkers), Goudmijn (68. Pettersson), Suray (87. Sivertsen) - Smit
