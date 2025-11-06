European spell broken! Salzburg get their first win

Vertessen rewarded for improvement after the break

There was little change to the game in the first few minutes after the break. However, Salzburg came forward, had more possession and worked their way more emphatically into the attacking third. Vertessen had some space after a Kjaergaard pass, but was one step too late. Less than ten minutes later, the Belgian made up for lost time. Terzic had space on the far left and the 24-year-old finished his cross from close range for his second goal in the Europa League.