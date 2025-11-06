Fears at the headquarters
Job cuts? Dark clouds over Swarovski
Times have been rosier in the past - even at the Tyrolean crystal giant Swarovski. For years, the company has been struggling with severe turbulence, both in terms of the Group management and the economic situation. Of the once more than 6000 employees at the headquarters, only around 2200 remain. And there could soon be even fewer. Because further job cuts are imminent. The AK speaks of a declaration of bankruptcy.
The anxiety at the Swarovski headquarters in Wattens, Tyrol (district of Innsbruck-Land) is never-ending. Jobs have been gradually being shed for a good two decades now. In its heyday, the world-famous crystal company had more than 6000 employees. Currently there are still just over 2000 - but soon there could be fewer than 2000.
Hundreds of jobs are said to be in jeopardy
In any case, the rumor mill is churning - once again. Employees - including those who have been with the company for decades - fear for their jobs. Another round of redundancies is feared, as one employee told the "Krone" newspaper. As the "Tiroler Tageszeitung" also learned "from several sources", "several hundred jobs are at risk of being cut in Wattens from next year."
Reduction in working hours, shift restrictions
The "majority of the remaining workforce" will also have their working hours "reduced on a voluntary basis", the report continued. According to the report, there will also be restrictions on the night shift.
AK boss: "This is a declaration of bankruptcy"
The Tyrolean Chamber of Labor provided more concrete figures on Thursday morning: "Of the approximately 2,200 employees currently still working in Wattens, at least 400 more are to be laid off at the beginning of 2026. This figure could rise to 500 if the majority of the remaining workforce does not agree to the reduction in working hours sought by the Group management," it said in a press release.
As feared, it has become clear that the Group management's commitment to the site was merely lip service, and the future of Swarovski in Wattens is uncertain.
AK-Präsident Erwin Zangerl
Tyrol's AK boss Erwin Zangerl spoke of a "declaration of bankruptcy for the strategy of the Group management and for the Wattens site as a whole". "It is clear that, as feared, the commitments made by the Group management to the site were merely lip service, and the future of Swarovski in Wattens is uncertain."
Zangerl calls on the Group management to finally speak plainly. After all, "the federal and state governments have repeatedly supported Swarovski for decades with a lot of taxpayers' money and helped it out of numerous crises."
Background discussion on Thursday
Swarovski itself has not yet commented on the matter. On Thursday afternoon, however, an invitation was issued for a background discussion at which the company would like to "provide transparent, open and direct information about current developments" at the Wattens site. The aim of the meeting was, among other things, to "create clarity and explain the background".
Crystal business 2024 with slight increase in sales
In spring, the Group's management had still reported positive news. Sales in the 2024 financial year rose from EUR 1.8 billion to EUR 1.9 billion compared to the previous year. The management was particularly satisfied with the development in Austria and America, where "record sales were achieved", it said. The year 2025 will be challenging, it had already been said at the time. 2026 is unlikely to be any better.
