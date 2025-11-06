Job cuts? Dark clouds over Swarovski

Hundreds of jobs are said to be in jeopardy

In any case, the rumor mill is churning - once again. Employees - including those who have been with the company for decades - fear for their jobs. Another round of redundancies is feared, as one employee told the "Krone" newspaper. As the "Tiroler Tageszeitung" also learned "from several sources", "several hundred jobs are at risk of being cut in Wattens from next year."