Ten years in prison
Senior citizen dies of thirst: Daughter and grandson on trial
It is a particularly tragic case that is being heard today, Tuesday, at Innsbruck Regional Court: The 59-year-old daughter and 31-year-old grandson of a senior citizen (85) have to answer for neglect following her death from dehydration in Dölsach in East Tyrol.
The senior citizen had been unable to get up after a fall in May and had been lying on the kitchen floor in her excrement for a week, the court was told in the run-up to the trial. The defendants pleaded that the woman lacked the will to live.
Up to ten years in prison
The public prosecutor's office brought charges of torturing or neglecting a minor or defenceless person. The two defendants face between one and ten years in prison if found guilty, as the alleged crime resulted in the death of the victim.
Family apparently lived in seclusion
The 85-year-old had lived in a shared household with her daughter and grandson, who were her only caregivers. The frail woman, who suffered from circulatory problems, fell on the morning of May 18 this year and was subsequently unable to get up on her own.
As a result, they are said to have refused to allow their relatives to contact the doctor. Over the next seven days, the two now accused are said to have left the woman in this position without calling for help.
Lack of fluids as the cause of death
Although the defendants are said to have provided the 85-year-old with some food and fluids during this period, she died on May 26 as a result of a lack of fluids in the apartment. The daughter and grandson are said to have been aware of the woman's state of health, but she is said to have expressed a lack of will to live.
