After Halloween crash: “They just sped past”

In the car: four young women, all between 18 and 26 years old, on their way home from a Halloween party. As reported, the car left the road on a left-hand bend and crashed head-on into the concrete wall. For an 18-year-old, all help came too late - she died at the scene of the accident. Her three friends suffered serious injuries. "I immediately gave the driver a blanket. She asked if everyone was okay - but there was no answer from behind," recalls the first aider: "At first, I didn't even understand that there were still several people in the car."