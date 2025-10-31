“My daughter never got the chance to live!”

Intensive care beds cost 880,000 euros per year

The "Krone" went in search of clues and found what it was looking for: 2471 beds were registered from Bodensee to Neusiedler See (see chart), some of them without religious and private hospitals. While around 1500 doctors and 7200 nursing staff are employed in intensive care units, it remains unclear whether these figures are sufficient to actually operate the beds. The recommended staffing ratio is strict: at least 1.5 to 3 qualified nursing staff must be available for each intensive care bed - depending on the severity of the cases. The costs are enormous: it costs around 880,000 euros to operate an intensive care bed.