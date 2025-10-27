Minister announces consultations with all federal states

With federal states
The death of a woman in the Upper Austrian hospital in Rohrbach(the "Krone" uncovered the case) is now triggering strong reactions: Politicians are shocked, the Upper Austrian health politician responsible, Christine Haberlander (ÖVP), ordered an investigation. And now SPÖ Minister Korinna Schumann and Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig are also calling for initial consequences.
The death of a woman from Mühlviertel, who was admitted to Rohrbach Hospital in mid-October with a ruptured aorta and could not be treated by a specialized hospital for capacity reasons, continues to raise many questions. And this at state and federal political level. Upper Austria's responsible ÖVP state councillor Christine Haberlander had already announced a "comprehensive analysis". The SPÖ Health Minister Korinna Schumann has now also called for this in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Analysis and consultations
"It is deeply upsetting when a person loses their life because there is no room for a life-saving operation at the crucial moment. This simply must not happen in our healthcare system. Now we need to know exactly what happened - without prejudgement, but with full consequences. This requires a complete investigation and a comprehensive analysis of all the circumstances that led to this tragic case," she explains.
Even if the provinces are responsible as hospital operators, the tragic case is now a task for all those responsible in the healthcare sector. Upper Austria is not alone here. "Next week, I will therefore be holding a joint meeting with all regional health councillors to discuss how we can improve regional and supra-regional care management and strengthen crisis mechanisms," concluded Schumann.
Ludwig makes demands
The powerful Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig of the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), also called for consequences in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper - and put forward a package of demands. For example, Ludwig insists on the "swiftest possible implementation of the health regions" so that cross-border care can be better guaranteed - as with the discussions surrounding guest patients.
He also demands that all players in the healthcare sector, i.e. the federal states, the ÖGK and also the Medical Association, must now pull together. And he calls for "good pay for employees in the healthcare sector. After all, it is literally a matter of life and death," explains the mayor.
