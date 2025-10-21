Mutual accusations
TV star against ORF: dismissal as a mud fight
The never-ending case of Sonja Sagmeister! ORF and its TV star, who has now been dismissed twice, will soon be facing each other again in the labor court. It's about unauthorized side jobs, defamation and the explosive search for a mole.
The mud-slinging between the 50-year-old well-known business editor, who has worked for the media giant for 30 years, and ORF has been raging for two years. It all started when Sonja Sagmeister was transferred to the "death archive" after an interview with predetermined questions "like in the style of North Korea" with the then Minister of Economic Affairs Martin Kocher. To write obituaries there. She was later dismissed for the first time.
Side jobs as a business journalist incompatible
However, the Küniglberg presents a completely different picture. Sagmeister had been able to conduct the interview with the top politician as normal; in fact, she had been warned for months about unauthorized sideline activities in the form of company shareholdings with a well-known entrepreneur. This was incompatible as a business journalist, which is why the ripcord was pulled.
As reported, ORF lost in the first instance in labor court and had to reinstate the once high-profile TV editor - which has now led to her second dismissal. Sagmeister went public again and emphasized: "I will continue to fight. I'm certainly not leaving voluntarily!"
"Just the tip of the iceberg"
In this context, the confession of an anonymous insider in a media outlet about the alleged machinations of the ORF is also explosive. The working atmosphere is toxic, characterized by fear, silence and pressure. The departure of TV weather lady Christa Kummer, we reported, was "not an isolated case and only the tip of the iceberg".
Language expert to expose "insider"
This is where the case becomes even more explosive: the state broadcaster has now commissioned a court-certified voice expert to unmask the identity of the voice in the "revealing video". The allegations are "serious damage to the company" and would therefore mean that the employee would be dismissed without notice.
Shortly before the new reunion at the labor court at the beginning of November, the ORF also countered publicly: Her (first) dismissal in 2023 was precisely "due to personal misconduct in connection with unauthorized secondary employment, which she did not end despite repeated requests over a period of months".
The Federal Administrative Court also found no misconduct on the part of the company management: Sonja Sagmeister was not restricted in her rights as a journalist (keyword "North Korea interview"). And: The renewed dismissal would have been due to further breaches of duty.
Colleagues in the company are said to have turned their backs
If you ask around behind the scenes at ORF headquarters, Sagmeister apparently has no support from well-known colleagues who are otherwise so critical of the company. Nobody wants to work with her anymore, they say. Editorial board member Dieter Bornemann was criminally charged (and acquitted) by her for defamation, and "Mister ZiB 2", TV presenter Armin Wolf, is also not standing up for her on social media.
In any case, it remains exciting in the fierce labor law dispute ...
