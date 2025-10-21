TV star against ORF: dismissal as a mud fight

The Federal Administrative Court also found no misconduct on the part of the company management: Sonja Sagmeister was not restricted in her rights as a journalist (keyword "North Korea interview"). And: The renewed dismissal would have been due to further breaches of duty.

Colleagues in the company are said to have turned their backs

If you ask around behind the scenes at ORF headquarters, Sagmeister apparently has no support from well-known colleagues who are otherwise so critical of the company. Nobody wants to work with her anymore, they say. Editorial board member Dieter Bornemann was criminally charged (and acquitted) by her for defamation, and "Mister ZiB 2", TV presenter Armin Wolf, is also not standing up for her on social media.