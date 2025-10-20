Zelensky’s meeting with Trump was “pretty bad”

According to two insiders, there was the impression that Trump had been influenced by a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. According to the Washington Post, Putin proposed a territorial swap during this conversation. According to the report, Ukraine would cede the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and receive small parts of Zaporizhia and Kherson in return. One of the insiders said that this is exactly what US representatives proposed to Zelenskyi on Friday. However, the Ukrainians see great strategic value in the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk that they still hold. In their view, ceding them would make the rest of Ukraine more vulnerable to Russian offensives.