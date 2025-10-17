Retail employees now threatened with mini salary increase

"The economic situation in the industry is very difficult"

In one corner of the ring: Rainer Trefelik, the Chamber of Commerce's polite but tough negotiator. His goal is clear: a salary agreement well below inflation and also well below the 2.9 percent that was once agreed. His reasoning: "The parameters have changed." The once hoped-for economic recovery has failed to materialize! Instead of growth, there is stagnation, and customers' reluctance to spend is hitting retailers with full force: "In September, the number of unemployed people in the retail sector rose by around ten percent. The economic situation in the sector is very difficult."