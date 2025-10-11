Spain, Italy and Portugal record victories!

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed to score in the 75th minute of Portugal's 1:0 home win against Ireland with a penalty kick into the middle of the goal, with Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher defending with his foot. Thanks to a header from Ruben Neves (91st), Portugal still won in the end. With nine points after three games, they are on course for the 2026 finals in North America. Hungary are five points off first place after a 2-0 win over Armenia.