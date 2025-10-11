World Cup qualification
Spain, Italy and Portugal record victories!
Spain, Italy and Portugal have scored important victories on their way to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America! Curious: Stars from all three top nations showed nerves from the spot when they missed penalties ...
Like Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed to score in the 75th minute of Portugal's 1:0 home win against Ireland with a penalty kick into the middle of the goal, with Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher defending with his foot. Thanks to a header from Ruben Neves (91st), Portugal still won in the end. With nine points after three games, they are on course for the 2026 finals in North America. Hungary are five points off first place after a 2-0 win over Armenia.
That darned 30th minute
The Spaniards are doing just as well as the Portuguese, who are still without a goal against Georgia after a 2-0 win. It did not matter that Ferran Torres was beaten by goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili on a penalty kick (30'). Turkey are three points behind after a 6:1 win in Bulgaria. Mateo Retegui also missed a penalty in the 30th minute of Italy's 3:1 win in Estonia, with goalkeeper Karl Hein saving the day.
Moise Kean (5th), Retegui (38th) and Pio Esposito (74th) scored to secure a commanding victory in Tallinn. The gap to Norway is still six points. However, the "Squadra Azzurra" still have a game in hand. Albania maintained second place in Pool K with a narrow 1:0 win at third-placed Serbia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.