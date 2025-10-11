Suddenly passed away
Werner Lampert, the great organic pioneer, is dead
Austria's organic landscape stands still and bows in reverence to a visionary. Werner Lampert, born in Feldkirch in 1946, has left this organic world unexpectedly. A man whose life shaped Austria's organic landscape like a shining star - quietly, persistently, full of "green" lifeblood and vision.
Lampert celebrated his 79th birthday on Tuesday. Two days later, he died completely unexpectedly, as his partner of many years, Ursula Ramsauer, confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. "We are all stunned and sad", said Ramsauer. "Werner was really looking forward to his 80th birthday."
Even as a boy on his grandmother's farm in Vorarlberg, Werner sensed that nature was more than just soil and plants. He talked to cows, listened to their breathing, rubbed his head against their warm fur and shared his first dreams, his little secrets and his first love stories with them. Anyone who has ever seen Lampert look into the eyes of a cow knows that he didn't just see animals, he saw souls.
Inventor of "Ja! Natürlich"
He launched the first organic products on the market in Vienna in the 1980s, founded a wholesale business and shaped a movement that is now an integral part of Austria. In 1994, "Ja! Natürlich" was founded - and with it the mischievous "Ja! Natürlich" pig, which was more than just a mascot. It became an eloquent symbol of animal welfare, responsibility and the passion of a man who believed that genuine quality and respect for living beings are inseparable.
But Lampert dreamed bigger. Under his leadership, the Dichand family's Csardahof farm blossomed into an eco-lighthouse. Between the rows of vegetable patches, in barns with gentle cows and pigs, a vision grew that showed that innovation, tradition and responsibility can go hand in hand. Anyone entering the farm could feel the love Lampert had put into every corner - every plant, every animal, every idea.
In 2006, he set new standards for Austrian hay milk production with "Zurück zum Ursprung". In close cooperation with farmers, dairies and trading partners, he succeeded in saving an entire industry. Behind every glass of milk on Austria's tables today is a spark of Lampert's tireless passion, his unshakeable trust in the coexistence of humans, animals and nature.
Inspiring friend
For the author of these lines, Werner Lampert was much more than a role model. He was an inspiring friend, a loyal companion on all ecological paths. Together they roamed fields and stables, discussed plants, animals and the principles of true sustainability - and learned from a man whose life had the ability to transform ideas into reality.
Werner Lampert, who lived in Salzburg, left behind a legacy that goes far beyond products. It lives in every root, in every vegetable patch, in every herd of cows, in every piece of meat produced according to his principles. A life full of dedication, foresight and love of nature - a shining example of how passion, courage and lifeblood leave traces that remain: unforgettable, unique, inspiring.
And so Werner Lampert remains not only in our memories. He lives in every seed that germinates, in every animal that grows up with respect and care, and in every person who has been touched by his work. An organic pioneer whose light continues to shine, even though he has suddenly passed away.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.