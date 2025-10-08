“All managers were bought by Benko”

"Alfred Gusenbauer approached me a few days before my appointment as CEO and asked me whether I thought I was up to the task and I immediately accepted," Grossnigg went on record. He did not know Signa founder Benko personally at the time. "But I did know a few of the supervisory board members and investors."

"Only Harti Weirather called back"

According to Grossnigg, there was a time window of two to three weeks in December 2023 to raise the money he had "calculated himself" - 300 million euros - "from the shareholders." However, the company already owed investors, including "a wealthy Brazilian family" or "Mr. Haselsteiner", "around 5.5 billion euros".