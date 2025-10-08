LIVE: Rangnick and Alaba talk about World Cup qualifying

"That's already a statement"

Rangnick and Alaba are also aware that three points are a must against San Marino, who are bottom of the world rankings. The 40,000 fans in the Happel Stadium are hoping for a festival of goals against the dwarf state on Thursday. "That's already a statement - and we want to live up to it," said Rangnick, delighted at the huge interest in the national team. The first clash in June ended with a 4:0 away win for the Austrians, with all four goals scored within the first half hour.