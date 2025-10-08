Worries about ÖFB kicker
LIVE: Rangnick and Alaba talk about World Cup qualifying
Worries for the ÖFB team: Leipzig legionnaire Christoph Baumgartner is ailing. "I'm not planning to substitute him," said team boss Ralf Rangnick ahead of the clash with San Marino on Thursday (20:45/live in the sportkrone.at ticker).
"Baumi has problems with the sole of his foot in the heel area," explained Rangnick. "He'll be on the bench, but if at all possible we'll leave him out tomorrow. We hope he'll be fit by Sunday."
Rangnick himself was discharged from the Murnau Trauma Clinic in Bavaria on Thursday. The 67-year-old had caught a hospital germ during a long-planned operation in mid-June. "I can't play tomorrow either," joked the German, who appeared at the press conference sitting on a scooter. "I have to rest my ankle for another two weeks."
Fully on course for the World Cup
Austria's national team can get significantly closer to a ticket for the 2026 World Cup in the coming days. Victories on Thursday in Vienna against San Marino and on Sunday in Bucharest against Romania would increase the chances of a trip to North America.
Rangnick's side have started qualifying Group H with four wins from four games. "We want to play consistently at a high level," said the team boss, who still sees room for improvement. Only the first-placed team will go through to the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
"That's already a statement"
Rangnick and Alaba are also aware that three points are a must against San Marino, who are bottom of the world rankings. The 40,000 fans in the Happel Stadium are hoping for a festival of goals against the dwarf state on Thursday. "That's already a statement - and we want to live up to it," said Rangnick, delighted at the huge interest in the national team. The first clash in June ended with a 4:0 away win for the Austrians, with all four goals scored within the first half hour.
