Seidl misses penalty
LIVE: Rapid create chances against Salzburg
Red Bull Salzburg have won the match of the round against Rapid and knocked the Viennese team off the top of the table. The runners-up won 2:1 at home thanks to goals from Soumaila Diabate (38') and Sota Kitano (57').
Rapid had chances galore, but were repeatedly thwarted by the outstanding Alexander Schlager in the Salzburg goal. More than the equalizer by Andrija Radulovic (45.) did not succeed. Matthias Seidl also missed a penalty (82').
Rapid had to surrender first place to Sturm Graz after their second consecutive defeat in the Bundesliga and slipped to third place behind the WAC. Salzburg drew level with the Hütteldorfer on points, are now fourth and maintained their unbeaten streak: the "Bulls" have now been unbeaten against Rapid in home matches for over ten years, or 19 games.
Duel of the winless
Sunday's match was a duel between two teams not used to success. Salzburg looked back on four defeats in their last five competitive matches, while Thomas Letsch took a hard look at his team after their Europa League appearance in Lyon. The German made no fewer than five changes. In attack, million-euro signing Clement Bischoff was included from the start, as were Kerim Alajbegovic and Edmund Baidoo.
Peter Stöger brought in two fresh faces. Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao was available again in central defense, while Salzburg's Seidl also started in his home country. The Viennese had conceded seven goals in the painful defeats in the derby against Austria (1:3) and at Lech Poznan (1:4). In front of 12,793 spectators in Wals-Siezenheim, Rapid did not get into trouble defensively for the time being. Up front, the Green-Whites found their master in Alexander Schlager with several chances.
Schlager in top form
The national team goalkeeper first dived to save a shot from Nikolaus Wurmbrand on the right (6') and also saved a header from Seidl from close range with a remarkable reflex save (18'). Schlager also saved a direct shot from Claudy Mbuyi (26') and parried a Radulovic free-kick (28'). Salzburg were well served with the draw. The "Bulls" had serious problems building up play and only won 35 percent of the duels in the first half hour. Nevertheless, the uninspired home side went ahead.
Frans Krätzig and Bischoff combined, the Dane found Diabate, who was left completely alone and fired a powerful shot straight at goal. Rapid keeper Niklas Hedl had to let the shot pass. Rapid suddenly found themselves behind against the run of play, but the Viennese were to find an answer before the break. Seidl kept his foot on the ball in a duel and Radulovic converted the increasingly long ball from a difficult angle.
Both sides went into the second 45 minutes unchanged. Schlager had to remain highly active. He prevented a double chance by Radulovic and Wurmbrand (49') as well as Rapids' second goal with a leg save against Mbuyi (50'). Salzburg were shaky again, Letsch brought on Kitano for Bischoff - a move that would pay off minutes later. Nenad Cvetkovic let a high cross from Stefan Lainer pass, Baidoo, who had the run of play, was denied by Hedl before the Japanese shot was cleared.
Seidl fails from the spot
Stöger tried to turn things around with a triple substitution. As the Rapid quarter-hour dawned, Salzburg almost scored the winner. Substitute Moussa Yeo stole the ball from Raux-Yao and hit the bar (76'). Rapid then had another chance to turn the game around. Seidl stepped up to take a penalty after Alajbegovic had hit Radulovic on the knee in the penalty area. Rapid's captain, however, blasted the ball well over the bar.
Red Bull Salzburg - SK Rapid 2:1 (1:1)
Wals-Siezenheim, Red Bull Arena, 12,793 spectators, refereed by Semler.
Goals: 1:0 (28') Diabate, 1:1 (45') Radulovic, 2:1 (57') Kitano
Salzburg: Schlager - Lainer, Gadou, Rasmussen, Krätzig - Gourna-Douath, Diabate - Alajbegovic (88. Diambou), Bischoff (53. Kitano) - Baidoo (66. Onisiwo), Ratkov (66. Yeo)
Rapid: Hedl - Bolla, Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Horn (61. Demir) - Seidl, Amane (87. Weixelbraun) - Wurmbrand (69. Tilio), Gulliksen (69. Schaub), Radulovic - Mbuyi (69. Kara)
Yellow cards: Alajbegovic, Gourna-Douath, Lainer, Krätzig, Kitano or Seidl, Gulliksen, Raux-Yao
Note: Seidl shot a penalty over the goal (82.)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
