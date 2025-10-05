LIVE: Rapid create chances against Salzburg

Peter Stöger brought in two fresh faces. Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao was available again in central defense, while Salzburg's Seidl also started in his home country. The Viennese had conceded seven goals in the painful defeats in the derby against Austria (1:3) and at Lech Poznan (1:4). In front of 12,793 spectators in Wals-Siezenheim, Rapid did not get into trouble defensively for the time being. Up front, the Green-Whites found their master in Alexander Schlager with several chances.