Sturm Graz win at home against struggling Rangers

Sturm get off to a lightning start

Before kick-off, the Sturm supporters staged a spectacular choreography to recall their 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League in 2000. A quarter of a century later, that magical European Cup evening was to be repeated, thanks in part to a lightning start: Maurice Malone set up Horvat in the center and the Slovenian scored his first European Cup goal for Graz in their 30th game from the penalty spot. Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland did not cut the happiest of figures. The hosts almost added to their tally five minutes later, but U21 striker Belmin Beganovic failed to beat Butland from a promising position on his debut for the Styrians (13').