Victory in Europa League
Sturm Graz win at home against struggling Rangers
There they are, the first Austrian points in the still young European Cup season. Sturm Graz ended their mini drought with a 2:1 home win against Glasgow Rangers. The Scots are still deep in crisis, having lost for the second time in the Europa League.
Tomi Horvat (7') gave the Säumel team an early lead in front of 15,532 spectators at the stadium in Liebenau. Otar Kiteishvili (35) added to his tally on his comeback after the Georgian had missed two games due to family commitments. In the second half, Djeidi Gassama (49) scored the equalizer for coach Russell Martin's Scots, who are only eighth in the league after six rounds.
Sturm get off to a lightning start
Before kick-off, the Sturm supporters staged a spectacular choreography to recall their 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League in 2000. A quarter of a century later, that magical European Cup evening was to be repeated, thanks in part to a lightning start: Maurice Malone set up Horvat in the center and the Slovenian scored his first European Cup goal for Graz in their 30th game from the penalty spot. Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland did not cut the happiest of figures. The hosts almost added to their tally five minutes later, but U21 striker Belmin Beganovic failed to beat Butland from a promising position on his debut for the Styrians (13').
Crossbar saves Sturm
Rangers almost equalized shortly afterwards. But Youssef Chermiti, who arrived from Everton for almost €9m in the summer, headed against the crossbar from close range (15'). Storm goalkeeper Oliver Christensen was on hand to save another Chermiti chance a little later (20'). Both teams created chances in a varied and entertaining match, with Butland defending a Horvat shot after half an hour (30') and Christensen saving a Chermiti attempt at the other end (31').
Kiteishvili and Horvat shone
In the 35th minute, Kiteishvili was sent into the deep by Horvat from a free-kick from the halfway line, the midfielder ran into an ideal space and converted with great composure. While the stands chanted "SK Sturm is back" in almost freezing temperatures, Rangers pressed for the equalizer. They were unable to do so before the break, partly because Nicolas Raskin (43) missed well from the edge of the box.
Goal shortly after the break
After the break, however, it did not take long for the 1,300 Scots in attendance to hope for another point. The outstanding Gassama shot from the edge of the penalty area, the powerful shot slipped through Christensen's hands. By now it was just the visitors playing, with Chermiti (59) failing to put enough pressure on the ball from a good position. Sturm tried to maintain calm and order, which returned after a brief period of pressure from the Scots.
Christensen as a reliable back-up
In the final phase, Christensen held on to the lead when John Souttar and Derek Cornelius (76') had a double chance. On the counter-attack, substitute Leon Grgic (79) had the 3:1 on his feet during a counter-attack, but Butland had no problems with his low shot. Horvat tested Butland once more (82') before Graz concentrated completely on their defensive work. In the 89th minute, Christensen was again in the right place for a Souttar shot and sealed the three-pointer for Säumel's team.
Europa League - League phase, 2nd round:
SK Sturm Graz - Glasgow Rangers Final score 2:1 (2:0)
Graz-Liebenau, Merkur Arena, 15,532 spectators, SR Meler (TUR)
Sturm: Christensen - Oermann (73. Mitchell), Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic - Horvat (83. Geyrhofer), Gorenc Stankovic, Kiteishvili (73. Grgic), Chukwuani - Malone (73. Jatta), Beganovic (59. Hödl)
Rangers: Butland - Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius (79. Moore), Meghoma (46. Aarons) - Raskin, Barron (68. Rothwell) - Antman (46. Miovski), Aasgaard (83. Danilo), Gassama - Chermiti
Yellow cards: Oermann, Karic or Cornelius, Souttar
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.