What was behind the large-scale operation in Munich

A "phantom" in the neighborhood

Neither the butcher's shop, the post office nor the nearby bakery know Martin P. He is not even known to a 94-year-old neighbor who has lived here since 1950. "We heard the sirens here earlier and saw police cars," said an employee of the butcher's shop to the news portal "Focus Online". "It gives you goose bumps," says the sales clerk after learning about the background. "You can't even imagine it." A local resident knew the killer by sight. He was a quiet type and apparently lived alone in a granny apartment.