Straight talk from "Steff"
Ski legend Eberharter: “A powder keg”
Anyone who isn't in the loony bin at 50 has come a long way". Says ski legend Stephan Eberharter with a wink about the golf pros. Steff emphasizes: "No other sport is as mentally brutal as golf. You saw that again at the Ryder Cup in New York, which was a powder keg." Soccer team boss Ralf Rangnick was also fascinated by the Ryder Cup.
Eberharter, a keen amateur golfer, says: "I played a round with friends on Monday afternoon. We just talked about the Ryder Cup and could have gone on for hours. So much happened again in New York, this competition is absolutely crazy and really not for the faint-hearted. On top of that, many American fans behaved pretty badly this time."
"Lowry jumped like a billy goat"
"Steff" emphasized: "You saw once again how diverse and varied golf is, how many things you have to master as a professional golfer." Shane Lowry's jubilant run after his half-point putt against Russell Henley also inspired him: "That was pure emotion, he jumped like a billy goat."
He concluded: "In times like these, which are already pretty crazy politically in the USA, it was also a very good sign that the Europeans showed what they are capable of."
Venier was amazed: "A mega achievement"
World champion skier Stephanie Venier, who loves to play golf with her husband Christian, watched all three days on TV: "The pressure and the heated, sometimes unpleasant American fans could even be felt at home on the couch. My heartfelt congratulations on the mega achievement of winning the Ryder Cup away from home." Smiling, she adds: "Maybe I'll somehow manage to be a spectator at the next Ryder Cup in Ireland in 2027."
"I'm delighted with the Europeans' victory"
Soccer team boss Ralf Rangnick also shared in the excitement: "As a keen golfer, I naturally watched the unexpectedly exciting Ryder Cup final on TV. The emotional atmosphere was more reminiscent of a soccer match. I'm delighted that the Europeans won."
"Many people don't even know how good Straka is"
Former tennis pro Stefan Koubek said: "It's brilliant that Sepp Straka has won the Ryder Cup again. Many people in Austria don't even know how good he is. I think it's a shame that he is somewhat under the radar here. Because he is absolutely top class in a world sport."
