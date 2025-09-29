Ski legend Eberharter: “A powder keg”

Venier was amazed: "A mega achievement"

World champion skier Stephanie Venier, who loves to play golf with her husband Christian, watched all three days on TV: "The pressure and the heated, sometimes unpleasant American fans could even be felt at home on the couch. My heartfelt congratulations on the mega achievement of winning the Ryder Cup away from home." Smiling, she adds: "Maybe I'll somehow manage to be a spectator at the next Ryder Cup in Ireland in 2027."