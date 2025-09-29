Euro bills fluttered out of truck after mass crash

As reported, dozens of firefighters raced into the tube on the S 1 last Friday to provide assistance to their comrades. At the scene, the fire crews from Brunn, Perchtoldsdorf, Wiener Neudorf and the Vienna professional fire department quickly realized the dimensions of the challenging accident - because a total of four articulated lorries had crashed into each other in an accident. The "large vehicle fire" operation and - according to ASFINAG - the subsequent six-hour closure in the direction of Schwechat came about because the initial smoke development was threatening a major catastrophe.