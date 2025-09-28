Passenger rang the bell for residents

"When we arrived at the scene, three people were lying on the ground and being treated by first aiders. We then looked after the injured until the Red Cross arrived. The car parts were scattered within a radius of 30 meters," explains Thomas Auinger, head of operations for the St. Roman fire brigade. The 18-year-old passenger is believed to have started the rescue chain himself. After the serious accident, he dragged himself to the front door around 50 meters away and rang the owner and his wife out of their sleep.