Boycott draws closer
ESC hammer! Secret ballot on the exclusion of Israel
This is a real bombshell in the music world: Israel's exclusion from the 70th anniversary song contest in Vienna's Stadthalle is getting a little closer. This is because the European Broadcasting Authority is allowing its members to vote secretly on whether to participate or boycott the country.
The terrible Hamas attack on Israel and the controversial use of the military against terrorists in the Gaza Strip with thousands of civilian victims is having an increasing impact on the art world. Now the world's biggest music festival is also affected!
Shadow over Song Contest "dahoam"
And Austria, of all countries, with its historically burdened legacy from the Second World War. Because Israel could be excluded from the Song Contest "dahoam", as JJ celebrated after his victory in Switzerland.
So no singer from the Mediterranean state in the Wiener Stadthalle? How is that possible? Through a secret ballot of all 68 members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which decides on the final line-up as an unknown power in the background, so to speak.
ORF General defends participation, ESC winner for exclusion
The time has come in November. This unprecedented step was decided by those responsible for the EBU at a supervisory board meeting on Thursday afternoon with ORF Director General Roland Weißmann. According to reports, the Director General vehemently defended Israel's participation at the crisis meeting. In complete contrast to JJ, who caused a real scandal with a demand for exclusion.
Music festival goes ahead in Vienna even if Israel is excluded
The pressure from threats of participation and broadcast boycotts from sponsors and countries such as Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland and the British TV station BBC is increasing. And for five or more countries, the EBU statute provides for a secret ballot.
Insiders assume that Israel's opponents are more likely to win a majority than in a non-anonymous vote. Either way, the 70th anniversary song contest will take place in Vienna without Israel. "Spectacular, but economical", as the ORF general's stated motto is ...
