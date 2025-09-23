After only three weeks:
Viennese teachers are already complaining of exhaustion
Three weeks at school - and many teachers are already feeling burnt out. An internal survey paints an alarming picture of rising sickness rates and a lack of medical care.
The summer was barely over before recovery was already a thing of the past. According to a recent survey by the fcg teachers' union of around 400 compulsory school teachers in Vienna, almost nine out of ten said that the effect of the nine-week summer vacation had already fizzled out by the third week of lessons. Instead of motivation there is tiredness, instead of energy there is exhaustion.
Teachers' union sounds the alarm
Teachers' union representative Thomas Krebs is sounding the alarm: "We are already receiving numerous reports of the first waves of sick leave." Colleagues who also teach at summer schools are particularly affected. Although they earn an extra income there, they say they are paying with their health: many report exhaustion and massive problems.
In many schools, teachers are struggling with massive start-up difficulties in terms of infrastructure and with aggressive, violent children. They come back from vacation completely unbalanced.
Fewer colleagues, more work for the rest
It's a vicious circle: the fewer colleagues are available, the more work is left for the rest - and the greater the workload. The reason for this exhaustion? Krebs: "In many schools, teachers are struggling with massive start-up difficulties in terms of infrastructure and with aggressive, violent children. They come back from their vacations completely unbalanced."
One in ten teachers even calls for protective equipment
The survey also shows what teachers want in order to protect their health. Around 60 percent want medical staff directly at schools and access to individual supervision. Just under 30 percent would like free vaccinations. And as many as one in ten even consider protective equipment to be necessary - a demand that seems almost absurd in a classroom, but illustrates the desperation.
Number of school doctors halved
A look at the statistics for school doctors makes the drama clear: in 2016 there were still 71 doctors on duty, in 2025 there are just 42. And they are only responsible for pupils. Krebs: "In other sectors, it is a matter of course that company doctors look after all employees."
An urgent question from the FPÖ to Deputy Mayor of Education Bettina Emmerling (Neos) also made violence in schools a topic in the state parliament on Tuesday. For the first time, there were figures on suspensions of Viennese pupils in the last school year: 784 - 28 more than in the previous year, but 30 fewer than in the record school year 2022/23.
No excuses
Emmerling did not deny that there are problems: "Of course we have an issue with school violence." Aggression, bullying and discrimination are even a "huge issue" at school - but also because schools, as a "crystallization point" of society, reflect what goes on outside the classroom.
We are looking for locations for a closed childcare facility. We hope to have results in 2026.
Making parents responsible
Emmerling does not see the fact that pupils can only be suspended for crimes committed at school itself as a major shortcoming: violence by young offenders is only "partly carried into school", as "school is no longer a priority" for these offenders. In the case of suspensions, however, the aim is to make parents more accountable in future and force them to cooperate with the authorities.
Education camps are needed
Nevertheless, the promised closed care facilities for unteachable young people are needed, Emmerling emphasized: "We have to accompany them in such a way that they can no longer avoid intervention" in order to "show them: There is another way, you have a choice." The search for a location is already underway, "we hope to have results on the table in 2026".
