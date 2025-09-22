End for "Tom Turbo"?
ORF ends collaboration with Thomas Brezina
A bang in children's television! After decades, ORF is ending its collaboration with Thomas Brezina (62) - the man who has shaped entire generations with his characters and stories.
Officially, the broadcaster speaks of a "reorientation" in the children's program - but for many fans it is a hard break: of all people, Austria's most successful children's program maker is losing his place on ORF.
News causes a stir
Brezina himself remains optimistic: "Creativity never takes a break." But the news is causing a stir - after all, his cult formats such as "Tom Turbo" and "Hallo Okidoki" stood for entertainment with heart and brain. Brezina also explained: "I'm looking forward to many new projects that I'm currently working on - for children, young people and adults."
End of 2025 is the end
ORF Director General Roland Weißmann praises Brezina to the skies - but the fact is: the end of 2025 is the end.
Children's cult formats such as "Tom Turbo" or "Hallo Okidoki" will continue to be broadcast - but only as long as material that has already been produced is available. There will be no more new episodes.
A piece of TV history comes to an end
ORF Director General Roland Weißmann said: "I would like to thank Tower10 KidsTV for the decades of close and successful cooperation. Thomas Brezina has shaped children's programming like no other before him, his characters and stories now inspire generations of children - so I hope that our shared history is only interrupted and far from over!"
A piece of TV history is coming to an end - to the dismay of many parents and children who grew up with Brezina.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.