Putin's fighter jets
Von der Leyen wants to defend “every inch”
The serious airspace violations by the Russian army have put Europe on alert. While more and more voices are calling for Vladimir Putin's fighter jets and drones to be shot down, EU President Ursula von der Leyen is also getting carried away with pithy remarks.
Following Russia's repeated airspace violations, the Commission President is calling for greater European autonomy in security matters. "The incidents, especially the one in Poland, are extremely serious. And while NATO must remain at the heart of our collective defense, we also need a much stronger European pillar. Europe must become more autonomous and independent in security matters," said von der Leyen.
In a written interview with the newspaper cooperation "Leading European Newspaper Alliance" ("Lena"), the EU Commission President emphasized that the EU has an agenda to strengthen its defence capabilities with "Readiness 2030".
"We are closing our capability gaps. We are speeding up procedures. We are mobilizing up to EUR 800 billion for defence. We will protect every inch of Europe's borders," the EU leader declared broadly. The EU heads of state and government also want to discuss a "collective response" to the violation of European airspace by Russia at their meeting in Copenhagen on October 1.
However, many eyes are on the United Nations Security Council. Estonia has called an emergency meeting for Monday. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna declared on Sunday that the airspace violation was "part of a broader escalation by Russia at both regional and global level". The Russian behavior required "an international response".
What should the response to Russian jets look like?
It is not clear what form this should take. More and more voices are calling for Russian intruders to be shot down. The German Christian Democrats in particular are advocating a forceful response.
"The Kremlin needs a clear stop sign," said Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, to the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). "Only a clear message to Russia that every military border violation will be answered with military means, including the shooting down of Russian fighter jets over NATO territory, will have an effect," said Hardt.
The CDU politician emphasized: "These provocations and tests by Russia will only end if we respond clearly to all military border violations." Only then will Putin get what he is looking for: his answer to the question of how far the Europeans will let him go.
Then Russian soldiers will come.
CDU-Politiker Jürgen Hardt
"The alternative would be for the Russian war logic to continue to ignite. Now it's airspace violations, soon it will be firing on individual targets, then Russian soldiers will arrive." Military observers see an enormous need to catch up, especially in European drone defense.
According to Estonian reports, three Russian MiG-31 jets entered Estonian airspace near the island of Vaindloo over the Gulf of Finland on Friday and remained there for a total of twelve minutes. According to the alliance, F-35 fighter jets from the Italian air force involved in NATO airspace surveillance over Estonia intercepted the aircraft.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.