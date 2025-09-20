Accused of running amok: “Was in a state of shock”

"Just wanted to name the dead perpetrator"

He then googled the name himself and came across it. "But the fact is, he wasn't the perpetrator. You accused him of multiple murders with your post!" said the judge. "I didn't even know he existed. I just wanted to name the dead perpetrator," the man with multiple convictions defended himself. "What can I do if some idiots post the wrong name?" the unemployed man tries to talk his way out of it. "You did exactly the same thing!" the judge shakes his head.