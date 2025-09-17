ÖFB Cup ticker
ÖFB Cup: SV Oberwart against Rapid – LIVE from 7pm
2nd round of the ÖFB Cup: SK Rapid have to face SV Oberwart. We report LIVE - see ticker below. The score is currently 0:0!
Here is the live ticker:
SK Rapid will not be slowed down in the second round of the ÖFB Cup. The Bundesliga leaders, who are still unbeaten in the domestic competition, visit regional league side SV Oberwart today (19:00). The match is sold out with 6,000 spectators. A festival atmosphere can also be expected in Röthis. There, the leaders of the fourth-tier Vorarlberg Elite League welcome Bundesliga champions Sturm Graz at 17:00.
Rapid are dreaming of ending their title drought after a successful start under new coach Peter Stöger. The Hütteldorfer were last champions in 2008 and have not won the Cup since 1995. "The championship and cup are our most important competitions, through which we can qualify for a European competition again," emphasized Stöger.
So far, they have five wins in six games in the league. In the Cup opener, the Green-Whites defeated Wacker Innsbruck 1-0 away from home in front of more than 15,000 spectators. "Just like in the first round in Innsbruck, we can expect a full house and a soccer festival in Oberwart," said Stöger. "We naturally want to progress and are aware of our role as favorites. We will only be able to do justice to this if we approach the task in the same way as the last few games in the league."
Stripfing as a warning
Stöger is likely to change a few positions in his starting eleven. "But I'm not a fan of extreme rotations," emphasized the ex-international. According to Rapid, winger Petter Nosa Dahl is about to return to team training after his muscular problems, but is unlikely to be an issue, as is central defender Jakob Schöller.
Last season, the Hütteldorfer failed in the Cup round of 16 with a rotated team against second division side SV Stripfing (1-2). Coach Robert Klauß's team had previously been unbeaten in eleven competitive matches. There should be no rude awakening in Burgenland this time. The Informstadion has been sold out for more than a week with the addition of a natural stand and extra stands. 1,000 Rapid fans fill the away sector alone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.