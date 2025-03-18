Earth, here we come!
Astronauts stranded on the ISS are on their way home
US astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for more than nine months, are on their way home. On Tuesday morning, the so-called "Crew 9" left the ISS - the undocking maneuver was successful!
Williams and Wilmore left the ISS together with two other space travelers on board a "Crew Dragon" space capsule, as live footage from the US space agency NASA showed.
They were joined by their US colleague Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov, who both arrived on the ISS in September.
Arrival expected around 11 p.m.
The "Crew 9" capsule is expected to land in the sea off the coast of the US state of Florida at around 11 p.m. Central European Time. Williams and Wilmore arrived at the ISS at the beginning of June and were only supposed to stay there for around a week. However, due to technical problems with their 'Starliner' spacecraft, NASA decided for safety reasons to let the spacecraft, developed by the US company Boeing, fly back to Earth empty.
In September, only two instead of the originally planned four space travelers, Hague and Gorbunov, flew to the ISS in a "Crew Dragon" from tech billionaire Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX - leaving two seats free for Williams and Wilmore. The 59-year-old Williams and her 62-year-old colleague Wilmore had been to space several times before and are considered experienced astronauts. The plan for Hague and Gorbunov from the outset was for them to stay on the space station for six months.
"Crew 10" welcomed with hugs
At the weekend, the four-member "Crew 10" arrived at the human outpost to replace "Crew 9" on board the ISS. US astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov are to remain in space until the fall. They were greeted with warm hugs.
US astronaut Don Pettit and the two Russian cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Wagner will also remain on board the ISS as planned. They arrived there in September.
