Astronauts stranded on the ISS are on their way home

Arrival expected around 11 p.m.

The "Crew 9" capsule is expected to land in the sea off the coast of the US state of Florida at around 11 p.m. Central European Time. Williams and Wilmore arrived at the ISS at the beginning of June and were only supposed to stay there for around a week. However, due to technical problems with their 'Starliner' spacecraft, NASA decided for safety reasons to let the spacecraft, developed by the US company Boeing, fly back to Earth empty.