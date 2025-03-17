Vorteilswelt
Feldhofer-Out

Out! Austrian coach legionnaire fired

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 21:02

Over and out: After just over three months at Cercle Brugge, Ferdinand Feldhofer's time as head coach has come to an end!

0 Kommentare

The 45-year-old, who joined the club last December as the successor to Upper Austrian Miron Muslic, was relieved of his post the day after a defeat against RSC Anderlecht.

Out after just 17 competitive games
The 3-0 defeat at fourth-placed Anderlecht also meant that Cercle, 13th in the 16-team Belgian league, will have to fight to avoid relegation. Just one point more and the Feldhofer team would have left FCV Dender EH behind ...

Reason enough for the management of the club from the city in north-west Belgium, which is smaller than FC Brugge, to pull the ripcord after just 17 competitive matches - five wins, eight draws, four defeats.

Feldhofer had been signed with the aim of "leading Cercle out of the danger zone as quickly as possible" - despite a good start, the club said in its statement on the departure of the Styrian, whose contract would have run until the end of the season.

"Decision came as a surprise!"
"I have to accept the decision, even if it came as a surprise. I took over the job when Cercle were in a very difficult situation and only second last in the table," Feldhofer told the Krone.

"Unfortunately, we've now missed out on the top 12 by one point and therefore premature relegation. That's disappointing because we played really good soccer most of the time with this young team." The team has repeatedly failed to win games "despite having a clear advantage" because they have missed too many chances.

Porträt von Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
