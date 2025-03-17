Car manufacturer Audi cuts thousands of jobs

Tough but solution-oriented negotiations

In addition, labor costs are to be reduced by adjusting above-tariff and variable payments for employees covered by collective agreements. Management and the Management Board also made a significant contribution to this. In total, the aim is to save more than one billion euros annually in the medium term. Head of the Works Council Jörg Schlagbauer said that the negotiations had been tough, but that both sides had always been objective and solution-oriented. "We were able to fend off many of the company's demands from the employees, but we also had to make compromises to allow financial leeway for additional investments." Audi had already cut thousands of jobs in production from 2019 and significantly reduced capacity in the plants.