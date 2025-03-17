1st match in the Champions Group is Rapid – Salzburg!

The first round clash in the Champions Group of the Bundesliga is Rapid against Red Bull Salzburg! The league announced the draw for the decisive ten rounds on Monday. The Green-Whites from Vienna will face the runners-up on Sunday, March 30, starting at 5 pm. The two other matches in the championship group on that day are WAC against Sturm Graz and Blau-Weiß Linz against Austria Wien (both at 2.30 pm).