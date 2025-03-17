The draw is here
1st match in the Champions Group is Rapid – Salzburg!
The first round clash in the Champions Group of the Bundesliga is Rapid against Red Bull Salzburg! The league announced the draw for the decisive ten rounds on Monday. The Green-Whites from Vienna will face the runners-up on Sunday, March 30, starting at 5 pm. The two other matches in the championship group on that day are WAC against Sturm Graz and Blau-Weiß Linz against Austria Wien (both at 2.30 pm).
The qualifying group opens on Friday, March 28. SCR Altach, who are bottom of the table, will face LASK (7.30pm). The following day, GAK are in action at home against WSG Tirol, while Hartberg host Austria Klagenfurt (both at 5pm).
Vienna derby and Salzburg vs. Sturm on April 13
On the following two weekends, a match in the Champions Group is scheduled for Friday evening. Sturm will face Rapid in Graz on April 4, while Blau-Weiß will host WAC on April 11. The first of the two Vienna derbies will take place in Hütteldorf on April 13. On the same day, defending champions Sturm play at "runners-up" Salzburg.
A total of three Fridays are reserved for teams from the championship group, while the remaining Fridays are reserved for teams from the qualifying group.
Bottom and top finals on May 23 and 24
The final matchday of the Champions Group will take place on May 24. Salzburg will host Rapid, Austria will play against Blau-Weiß in Favoriten and Sturm at home against Wolfsberg. The final match in the relegation battle will take place the day before. LASK play a home game against Altach, Klagenfurt welcome Hartberg and WSG play GAK.
The match schedule includes an English week in April (April 22/23). Salzburg and WAC, Blau-Weiß and Rapid as well as Sturm and Austria will face each other twice within five days. In the qualifying group, WSG and Altach, GAK and Hartberg as well as Klagenfurt and LASK will face each other twice during this phase.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
