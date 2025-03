Energie Steiermark: “Politics must remain outside”

"Krone" : At the end of March, you will leave the top management of Energie Steiermark and retire at the age of 70. Are you satisfied with what you have achieved?Christian Purrer: Yes, because I can look back on a good record. 13 years ago, when I took on the Management Board job, we were handicapped by a large Verbund shareholding and a long-term gas supply contract with the Russians. My first goal was to make the company Styrian again and to buy out Verbund. This enabled us to merge the gas and electricity sales companies and the grids and bundle everything in Energie Steiermark. This meant that we were suddenly in control of our own company. The second important step was to terminate the long-term gas contract in order to avoid getting into financial difficulties.