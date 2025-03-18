Pupils plan a garden
Young “architects” – the new passion of teenagers
The pupils at the Meinhardinum in Stams develop an amazing enthusiasm when it comes to digging in the ground. They have become the architects of a new area. Much to the delight of the biology teachers.
The fallow and therefore unsightly adjoining area to the east of the structurally impressive Meinhardinum grammar school in Stams had been a thorn in the side of onlookers for some time. And the fact that around 100 pairs of eyes from schoolchildren saw it exactly the same way came just at the right time for biology teachers Verena Huter and Irina Mantl. The "school garden" project was launched together last year.
A succinct term, but one that reveals completely new insights. For example, the realization that our teenagers can develop more than just enthusiasm for the virtual world.
A completely unusual retreat is created
"It was sometimes unbelievable how enthusiastic the young people were and are about the manual work with nature," enthuses Irina Mantl, who was and is also supported by other teachers. A wildfire, so to speak, that bore fruit. Even the concept was appealing: it was to be an oasis for plants, animals and people, offering not only feeding and nesting places for animals, but also activity and retreat areas for pupils and teachers.
We want to provide ourselves with fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the summer.
Verena Huter
What happened in June and July last year: a pond was created, the herb spiral moved to its central location, the large platform for the outdoor classroom was built and paths were laid out. A lizard castle and nesting area for ground-nesting insects were also created, as well as a geodesic dome as a trellis and retreat for those seeking peace and quiet.
Project funded by the state
Spring is now approaching and, to the delight of fans of the real world, the "Insta-generation's" enthusiasm for earthy things is awakening again. Because now the planting begins. "We want to provide ourselves with fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the summer," comments Verena Huter on the activities of the strawberry-planting students Madlen and Lara. And right now, all 28 classes are being offered their own plot of land, which can be planted completely freely.
Earthy, which was also noticed in the Landhaus: As part of the Tyrolean sustainability and climate strategy, these school efforts were declared a "regional climate protection project 2024" and funded with up to 10,000 euros. This in turn inspires the two initiators because "not a single cent of school fees is taken for this" and fuels new motivation. In addition to the planting, a shady trellis canopy will be built over the outdoor classroom by the workshop days in July at the latest. There are also endless ideas.
