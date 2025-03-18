Left instead of right
Big fuss about 200 incorrectly placed trees
A retreat for animals was to be created as part of a project in Moschendorf in Burgenland. However, there was apparently a mix-up when the trees were planted.
Where left or right is can sometimes be a matter of opinion - or simply depends on which side you are on. This is demonstrated by a recent case in southern Burgenland. In the tranquil village of Moschendorf, which is part of the nature park in the idyllic wine region, a so-called wooded corridor was created outside the village at the end of last year as part of a larger project.
Trees for animals
Around 200 small trees and shrubs were planted along a ditch. The aim is to create a refuge for animals. The project was commissioned by the municipality for the nature park - which also received EU funding. However, the trees were planted on the wrong side of the ditch, as nature lover Gerhard Laki says.
"No farmer lets trees be planted on fields"
This is because there is a field on the "left" side and a wide strip on the "right" side, which is public property, says the Moschendorfer. "You should have seen that. No farmer allows trees to be planted on the field." He can only shake his head: "Some people obviously have difficulties with where right and left are." Or it just depends on where you are standing when you look towards the ditch.
Too little distance
Now the 200 or so trees had to be moved to the other side, as Mayor Thomas Behm confirms. The distance to the neighboring property - the field - was not sufficient. He emphasized that the location of the trees had been determined by a former representative of the nature park. He himself had only been made aware of this by Laki.
Company covered the costs
Nevertheless, he doesn't see any harm done. The company that had taken on the job had carried out the replanting at its own expense. Moreover, the effort involved was not as great as one might expect with 200 trees. The job was completed in one day. He does not blame the company for this. "That's just what happened. Where work is done, mistakes can sometimes happen," says Behm. For him, the issue has been resolved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
