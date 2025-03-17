33 Exhibitions
Festival in Linz: In the colorful world of comics
Comics in all forms - analog and digital, serious and funny - are the focus of the nextcomic festival in Linz, Steyr and Traun from March 21 to 28. There will be 33 exhibitions, all free of charge, with a major show dedicated to the exceptional footballer Helmut Köglberger, as we reported. The traditional highlight of the festival is "Suuuper Saturday" - where you can look over the shoulders of illustrators.
"Today's comics and graphic novels are not about superheroes, but the genre has fully arrived in art," enthuses Gottfried Gusenbauer, Director of the Caricature Museum Krems and curator of nextcomic. And the drawn stories are a mirror of our present, because they are "about current problems and also solutions."
The nextcomic festival, which opens on Friday, March 21, at 7 pm at the Ursulinenhof in Linz, offers numerous exhibitions and events. The Ursulinenhof will also be the venue for "Suuuper Saturday" on March 22: from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can look over the shoulders of comic artists, there will be lectures, writing workshops and guided tours.
Not just on paper
Comics have long since become multimedia - in addition to drawings, there is digital content and the range of moving images extends from flip books to videos.
However, the nextcomic festival is not only taking place in the Ursulinenhof. On Tuesday, March 18, an exhibition by two drawing collectives will open at the Atelierhaus Salzamt, while the Lohnzeichnergilde will present itself at the Galerie der Stadt Traun from Wednesday, March 19.
There is even a program in the Grottenbahn
In the Ars Electronica Center's Deep Space, visitors can immerse themselves in the world of comics, while the MKD (Meister:innenschule für Kommunikationsdesign) brings comics to life using cell phones. A comic adaptation of the fairy tale "The Cold Heart" can be seen in the Stifterhaus in Linz and the picture book story "Little Bumblebee Bommel" - with the motto "You can do anything!" - will be presented for the youngest visitors in the Grottenbahn on Linz's Pöstlingberg. - will be presented.
Highlights: A new comic is dedicated to the exceptional footballer Helmut Köglberger, as we have already reported. In the accompanying exhibition in the club gallery in the Ursulinenhof, you can also discover a soccer boot and personal items from the estate of the LASK legend.
The unique nextcomic festival is now in its 17th edition this year. It was held for the first time as part of the Capital of Culture Linz 09.
