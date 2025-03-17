Threat of fines
Orbán wants to ban rainbow parades by law
Until now, the non-heterosexual community and their sympathizers have also been demonstrating and celebrating at a rainbow parade in the Hungarian capital Budapest. However, the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán now wants to put an end to this.
The government in Hungary wants the annual Pride parades, at which people demonstrate for the rights of non-heterosexual lifestyles, to be a thing of the past. A bill was submitted to parliament on Monday by MPs from the government camp, which aims to ban the event.
Participants are also to be fined
The proposal is certain to receive a majority, as Viktor Orbán's right-wing populist government has a two-thirds majority in parliament. Orbán had already hinted at the ban in February during an address to the nation: "The organizers of Pride should not bother preparing this year's parade. It would be a waste of time and money."
Pride organizers should not bother preparing for this year's parade. It would be a waste of time and money.
Ungarns Premier Viktor Orbán
In the event that the Pride parade takes place contrary to the planned ban, there is a threat of fines that have not yet been quantified. According to media reports, these could amount to up to 200,000 forints (500.65 euros). According to the draft, not only the organizers of the event are to be punished for violations, but also any participants.
Child protection cited as a reason
Formally, the draft is an amendment to the Assembly Act, which stipulates that assemblies may not violate the Child Protection Act. The Pride parade is not yet explicitly mentioned in it.
Since 2021, a regulation known as the Child Protection Act has prohibited children and young people in Hungary from accessing information about non-heterosexual lifestyles. This means that books, films and other media must not be accessible to minors. Any kind of advertising in which homosexuals or trans people appear as part of normality is also prohibited.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
