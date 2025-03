Gattuso flips out: “They have no respect”

Summit meeting in Croatia, first against second, Hajduk would have had the chance to extend their lead in the table with a win over Rijeka, but instead suffered a bitter 3-0 defeat against their closest rivals. No wonder that the already emotional Gennaro Gattuso was really charged up during the subsequent TV interview with Croatian broadcaster "MaxSport 1". And he took this frustration out on former Croatian team player Joško Jeličić, who acted as a pundit. "You talk too much," hissed Gattuso. "They've played soccer and know these situations. They always talk badly about us." Jeličić lacks respect, said Gattuso with a raised index finger. The accused replied: "Your team played badly. You have no respect for me when you talk with your hand raised."