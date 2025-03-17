Vorteilswelt
On the Brenner highway

Dangerous wrong-way driving after credit card problem

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 09:28

A 55-year-old driver from Moldova became a wrong-way driver on the A13 Brenner highway in Tyrol on Sunday evening after his credit card ran out of money for the toll due. An alert police patrol was finally able to stop the man.

0 Kommentare

Shortly after 9 p.m., the 55-year-old made the dangerous decision on the A13 at the main toll booth in Schönberg. Because he was unable to pay the toll due as there was no more money on his company credit card, he drove back again without further ado and left the highway as a wrong-way driver at the Stubaital exit, according to the police.

Zitat Icon

This time he paid the toll with his personal money and continued south.

Die Polizei

Diverted off the A13 and then drove on again
Curious: there, the driver was guided back onto the highway by his navigation system. "This time he paid the toll with his personal money and continued south. The man was stopped and checked by a police patrol a short time later," the investigators continued.

Driving license confiscated, high security deposit
The Moldovan's driver's license was confiscated and he was prohibited from continuing his journey. He also had to pay a high security deposit. Corresponding charges will follow. Fortunately, no other road users were injured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

