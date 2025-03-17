Cruel killings
Loud cry for help for stray dogs in Turkey
One desperate email after another is currently reaching the editorial team of the "Krone Animal Corner" - it's all about the fate of Turkish stray dogs. After a new law was passed in 2024 concerning their killing, reports of unbelievable cruelty are piling up.
Last year, a law passed by President Erdogan caused a furor among animal lovers: According to this law, homeless dogs are to be captured and killed after 30 days if they cannot be placed within this period. In addition, the conditions for adopting dogs have been made even more difficult. Killing with firearms has been made possible if a vet deems this appropriate, for example because a four-legged friend's "negative behavior" appears "uncontrollable".
No money for the expansion of animal shelters
The municipalities have been given until 2028 to set up animal shelters. But there is no money for this. In many places, the mass killing of dogs has therefore simply begun instead, without checking whether the necessary criteria are met. "The ordinance leaves the dogs entirely to the enforcers", criticizes the animal rights organization PETA Germany in a press release. It is not known how many of the estimated 105,000 dogs in Turkey have already lost their lives. However, reports from animal rights activists on the ground suggest the worst.
Reports of brutal killings are increasing
Shortly after the law came into force, press reports of municipalities across the country improperly collecting or cruelly killing animals began to pile up. Mass graves were found in Altındağ, Niğde and Sincan, and many animals are said to have been tortured to death. The photos sent to "Krone Tierecke" are too gory for publication. According to their own statements, the animal rights activists themselves are also in danger - they claim to have been threatened and attacked because they want to expose abuses or protect animals.
What animal lovers can do
PETA Germany criticizes: "In other countries, it has become obvious that killing dogs is not only inhumane, but also ineffective. We support the protests of animal lovers who are now standing up for the animals in need and plead for sustainable solutions, such as population control through widespread castration and release of the dogs." Domestic animal lovers are advised to avoid Turkey as a vacation destination and thus build up pressure on the Turkish government. Anyone wishing to donate should do so directly to animal welfare organizations that are active in Turkey.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
