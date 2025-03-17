Loud cry for help for stray dogs in Turkey

No money for the expansion of animal shelters

The municipalities have been given until 2028 to set up animal shelters. But there is no money for this. In many places, the mass killing of dogs has therefore simply begun instead, without checking whether the necessary criteria are met. "The ordinance leaves the dogs entirely to the enforcers", criticizes the animal rights organization PETA Germany in a press release. It is not known how many of the estimated 105,000 dogs in Turkey have already lost their lives. However, reports from animal rights activists on the ground suggest the worst.