Armed with a knife

22-year-old stole a pack of sausages and a donation box

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 07:31

After a real robbery spree, the handcuffs clicked for a 22-year-old Somali in Upper Austria. First he stole headphones from another passenger on a train, then a pack of sausages from a petrol station and finally a donation box from a Burger King.

Last Thursday, a 22-year-old Somali without a registered residence in Austria started a robbery spree through Vöcklabruck. At around 7.20 pm, he allegedly stole a 55-year-old passenger's headphones on the Westbahn train shortly before Vöcklabruck station. When the victim noticed the theft, the 22-year-old told him that he had a military knife with him. The 55-year-old then left the train compartment.

Employee threatened with knife
Around half an hour later, when he had already left the train, he walked into a petrol station and took a pack of sausages. He also drew a folding knife and demanded cash from the employee at the till. However, the employee refused and the 22-year-old left the petrol station threatening and swearing.

Escape on foot
However, the man obviously hadn't had enough stolen goods and continued on his way. He stole a donation box from the nearby Burger King, which was set up in the checkout area, and ran off. Two employees chased the fugitive on foot. When the 22-year-old noticed this, he pulled out his knife and threatened them.

Difficult financial situation
A short time later, the police were able to arrest the robber and seize all the loot. During interrogation, the man confessed, citing his difficult financial situation as the motive. After consultation with the public prosecutor's office in Wels, the 22-year-old was taken to Wels prison.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

