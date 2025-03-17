Farm store robbed
Farming family caught brazen thief with police
For the second time, a "customer" helped himself to food in the farm store of a Mühlviertel family without paying. This time, however, he had not reckoned with the courageous young farmer. He spotted the thief on the surveillance camera and did not let him escape.
It is thanks to the courageous efforts of a farming family that a brazen thief was caught. He had already raided the Friesenecker family's farm store in Windhaag near Freistadt in December 2024 and "shopped" without paying. Even then, the man was clearly visible on the surveillance camera and the farmers were warned.
Family paid close attention
"After the first theft, I activated push notifications on my cell phone, so I always get a message when someone enters the store," says Franziska Friesenecker. It happened again on Saturday afternoon, and son Florian (15) immediately noticed that it was the same "customer" as in December.
Police called
"I called the police. My husband and son went down to the store to confront the gentleman," said the farmer. But he only said that he hadn't stolen anything. But that's not all: the thief is said to have reached into the bowl with the change beforehand and then put it in the till as proof of payment.
"I don't know"
"We told him to stay there until the police came," says Friesenecker. But then, with the words "I stü ned", he started to put the groceries, worth around 140 euros, back on the shelves. The man then marched off towards Freistadt with an empty bag. "Florian and my husband followed slowly in the car because they wanted to know where he was going," says the farmer's wife.
Stormed across a meadow
Suddenly, however, the thief took to his heels and ran across a meadow to hide behind a pile of wood by a nearby pond. But he had not reckoned with the courage of the young farmer, who followed at a safe distance. A police patrol arrived at the same time and was able to apprehend and interrogate the fugitive.
The thief was reported
According to the police, it was a 57-year-old man from Freistadt who initially denied the theft. However, when confronted with the video, he admitted everything and was charged. "We farmers produce high-quality food with great dedication. But we're not stupid and we don't let people steal from us," Friesenecker clarifies.
Farm stores are usually matters of the heart, where farmers offer home-made products at fair prices. If the principle of self-service is then abused there, it is particularly bitter.
It is therefore only too understandable that farmers are also upgrading with cameras. In this particular case, the family did everything right. They discovered the thief, informed the police and carefully confronted him - without violating any legal boundaries. The fact that the patrol was on the scene so quickly did the rest. Hopefully that was warning enough for all the other thieves
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
