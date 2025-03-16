How sport and clubs in Vienna shape the population

Without the necessary infrastructure, all club activities come to nothing. The city has also recognized this and put together a package of measures. Vienna's commitment to a sustainable and modern sports infrastructure is reflected in a series of ambitious projects that promote both popular and professional sport. Numerous projects have already been implemented in recent years, while further measures are being planned. One of the flagship projects is the modernization of the Ernst Happel Stadium. An important part of the redesign is the installation of a photovoltaic system on the stadium roof and the conversion of the floodlights to energy-efficient LED technology. In addition, a new geothermal system with 270 deep probes ensures sustainable heating and cooling of the facility. The measures are part of the strategy to make the stadium emission-neutral in the long term and reduce energy costs.