Senior citizen (84) landed with the car in Leoganger Ache

The accident occurred at lunchtime in the Leogang district of Hütten. An 86-year-old car driver left the B164 in the direction of Saalfelden. The car drove between a crash barrier and a wooden hut. On its journey, it broke through several meters of thicket and then crashed into the bed of the Leoganger Arche stream. The car crashed into a tree there, which ultimately stopped the journey.