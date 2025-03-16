Strengthen the municipalities!

This means that a trend that has been ongoing for some time has become even more entrenched: it is becoming increasingly difficult to inspire citizens to run for office at municipal level. The reasons for this are obvious: the social structure has changed, the demands of the office of mayor are absurdly high, especially in small municipalities, and the financial compensation is disproportionate to the effort involved. And the most important point: the scope for action has become smaller. The surplus in the operational management of all Vorarlberg municipalities has fallen from around 16 percent in 2022 to around four percent. In plain language, this means that many municipalities in the region can barely cover their day-to-day operations, some not even that. There is hardly any scope for investment.