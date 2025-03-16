Marked by virus
Sick Feller first fast, then out
At first he was fast, with a view to the top three - but then a virus-stricken Manuel Feller retired in the first run of the Hafjell giant slalom.
"I really don't want to talk about winning today," Feller said in the ORf interview before the start. As a result, the Tyrolean went into the race with bib number six, suffering from health problems, and in the longest slalom of the season of all things. Motto: Full throttle as long as the body allows.
Too direct
And that worked well at first. Feller tried to hit the line at the top and did well. He was also doing well in the middle section, but then he became too direct and didn't hit the next gate. Feller was the first skier to be eliminated.
Last giant slalom
Feller had already gone into the giant slalom on Saturday in a bad way. In poor health, he had to settle for 26th place - in what was probably his last giant slalom ever.
"It was a battle from top to bottom," said the Tyrolean on ORF after his exhausting runs. Feller would have liked to continue racing in the giant slalom until the 2026 Olympic Games, but he is no longer in the top 30 of the discipline rankings. "I certainly won't be racing with bib number 50, I'm not doing that to myself," emphasized the 32-year-old.
