Rescuing airbag
Ski tourer swept 250 meters by avalanche
A local ski tourer (36) was lucky in an avalanche in East Tyrol. The man was not buried by his airbag - and this piece of equipment also led the rescue team to him during the search . . .
At around 9.15 a.m., a group of five ski tourers set off from Innervillgraten, Kalkstein (parking lot at 1640 meters above sea level) in the direction of Blankenstein summit at 2483 meters above sea level. Everyone was equipped with emergency equipment.
Snow slab below the summit
At around 11.20 a.m., a 20 to 25-metre-wide snow slab broke loose around 100 meters below the summit. One member of the group, a 36-year-old local man, was below the slab at the time and was subsequently swept about 250 meters. He was buried, with the triggered avalanche airbag remaining on the surface.
Thanks to the airbag on the surface, the companions were able to find the man immediately.
Airbag on the surface led to colleague
As a result, the companions were able to locate the buried man immediately and dig him out. The notified crew of the emergency helicopter "Martin 4" carried out a rescue and flew the seriously injured man to the district hospital in Lienz.
The other four ski tourers remained uninjured and made their own way down to the valley. The Sillian Mountain Rescue Service was deployed with 20 men, the crew of "Martin 4" and the Lienz Alpine Police.
