Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Expansion plans worth billions

Railroad: Things are getting tighter and tighter between Graz and Bruck

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 05:59

Koralmbahn, Semmering Tunnel, Westbahn plans: the railroad section between Graz and Bruck is becoming increasingly congested. There have long been expansion plans worth several billion euros - but the green light from federal politicians is still missing. 

0 Kommentare

The Styrian railroad line between the Graz and Bruck junctions is becoming increasingly congested. It's not just that a densely timed S-Bahn runs here: after the opening of the Koralm Tunnel this year and (even more so) the Semmering Tunnel in four years' time, many more long-distance trains will be rushing through here than before, and this week the Westbahn also announced that it will be running several times a day to the south from March 2026. Freight traffic will also increase accordingly.

"The capacity limit has not yet been reached. However, we know that capacity will not be sufficient in the long term," says ÖBB spokeswoman Rosanna Zernatto-Peschel. This makes the expansion of this section all the more important.

Four tracks and conversion of Graz main station
A year ago, the then Green Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler presented the "ÖBB Target Network 2040" together with Federal Railway CEO Andreas Matthä. This included a four-track extension of the southern line in the Frohnleiten area to Graz. There are currently two tracks there.

The project also includes a local transport hub in Graz-Gösting, an optimization of Graz main station and its northern entrance. The stated costs are 4.4 billion euros! However, this is based on (assumed) prices for the year 2040, ÖBB explains the extremely high amount.

However, there is no timetable yet. The old government never formally approved the target network; this is the task of the new government with Transport Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf