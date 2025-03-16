Expansion plans worth billions
Railroad: Things are getting tighter and tighter between Graz and Bruck
Koralmbahn, Semmering Tunnel, Westbahn plans: the railroad section between Graz and Bruck is becoming increasingly congested. There have long been expansion plans worth several billion euros - but the green light from federal politicians is still missing.
The Styrian railroad line between the Graz and Bruck junctions is becoming increasingly congested. It's not just that a densely timed S-Bahn runs here: after the opening of the Koralm Tunnel this year and (even more so) the Semmering Tunnel in four years' time, many more long-distance trains will be rushing through here than before, and this week the Westbahn also announced that it will be running several times a day to the south from March 2026. Freight traffic will also increase accordingly.
"The capacity limit has not yet been reached. However, we know that capacity will not be sufficient in the long term," says ÖBB spokeswoman Rosanna Zernatto-Peschel. This makes the expansion of this section all the more important.
Four tracks and conversion of Graz main station
A year ago, the then Green Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler presented the "ÖBB Target Network 2040" together with Federal Railway CEO Andreas Matthä. This included a four-track extension of the southern line in the Frohnleiten area to Graz. There are currently two tracks there.
The project also includes a local transport hub in Graz-Gösting, an optimization of Graz main station and its northern entrance. The stated costs are 4.4 billion euros! However, this is based on (assumed) prices for the year 2040, ÖBB explains the extremely high amount.
However, there is no timetable yet. The old government never formally approved the target network; this is the task of the new government with Transport Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
