Railroad: Things are getting tighter and tighter between Graz and Bruck

The Styrian railroad line between the Graz and Bruck junctions is becoming increasingly congested. It's not just that a densely timed S-Bahn runs here: after the opening of the Koralm Tunnel this year and (even more so) the Semmering Tunnel in four years' time, many more long-distance trains will be rushing through here than before, and this week the Westbahn also announced that it will be running several times a day to the south from March 2026. Freight traffic will also increase accordingly.