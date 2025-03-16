Exploitation
Serious abuses in 24-hour care
Many caregivers in Vorarlberg work under precarious conditions - without health insurance, fair pay or sufficient rest periods. The trade union has denounced the abuses in 24-hour care and sparked a debate.
On duty day and night, hardly any time off, no health or accident insurance - for many of the approximately 2100 24-hour caregivers in Vorarlberg, this is a harsh reality, according to the union. They look after people in need of care around the clock - and are themselves treated inhumanely, the pay is a mockery. Some live in unacceptable conditions - without their own space to retreat to, overtired and exploited by dubious placement agencies that have one thing in mind above all else: making a fat profit. "There are caregivers who work through two or three weeks without even coming out the door once. If you fall ill, you're out of luck - most of them don't have health insurance. They are on vacation when the three weeks of childcare are over," said Reinhard Stemmer, ÖGB regional chairman, at a press conference last week. Two questions arise above all: who is actually responsible for these conditions? And will the outcry from those affected and employee representatives be heard?
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.