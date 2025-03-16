Vorteilswelt
Exploitation

Serious abuses in 24-hour care

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 08:25

Many caregivers in Vorarlberg work under precarious conditions - without health insurance, fair pay or sufficient rest periods. The trade union has denounced the abuses in 24-hour care and sparked a debate.

On duty day and night, hardly any time off, no health or accident insurance - for many of the approximately 2100 24-hour caregivers in Vorarlberg, this is a harsh reality, according to the union. They look after people in need of care around the clock - and are themselves treated inhumanely, the pay is a mockery. Some live in unacceptable conditions - without their own space to retreat to, overtired and exploited by dubious placement agencies that have one thing in mind above all else: making a fat profit. "There are caregivers who work through two or three weeks without even coming out the door once. If you fall ill, you're out of luck - most of them don't have health insurance. They are on vacation when the three weeks of childcare are over," said Reinhard Stemmer, ÖGB regional chairman, at a press conference last week. Two questions arise above all: who is actually responsible for these conditions? And will the outcry from those affected and employee representatives be heard?

Porträt von Philipp Vondrak
Philipp Vondrak
