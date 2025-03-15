New AI algorithm to detect diseases

The background: Currently, the diagnosis of an infectious disease is usually based on a search for the pathogen as the cause. This often means a long wait until a culture has been created and evaluated. Antibody reactions are also often delayed. In the case of autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes, the disease is diagnosed via the metabolic consequences; in the case of rheumatism, with considerable uncertainty, via the combination of numerous signs of the disease, including laboratory values (rheumatoid factors).